Bannon Booted From Internet Platforms Over Beheading Comment
Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon's Twitter account has been permanently shut down after he suggested that Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray should be beheaded.
On Thursday, Bannon found himself at the center of controversy after shared the latest segment of his live-streamed online show, War Room: Pandemic. In the video, which was posted to Bannon's Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter accounts, he falsely claimed President Donald Trump had won the presidential election despite vote counts still in progress in multiple states. At one point during the video, he also suggested that Fauci and Wray be fired and beheaded.
"I'd put the heads on pikes. Right. I'd put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats. You either get with the program or you are gone."
Watch the clip below:
Steve Bannon calls for beheading Dr. Fauci and FBI Director Wray: https://t.co/EU1P4X5Z4U @FBI #Bannon— Frank Figliuzzi (@Frank Figliuzzi)1604617001.0
The video was later removed from Twitter and Facebook. However, it had been viewed more than 200,000 times before Facebook made the call to remove it. Mailchimp, also banned Bannon from its platform. The popular email marketing automation platform, which Bannon used to promote his podcast by newsletter, took to Twitter with a response to the social media users who noticed Bannon's business ties to the email platform.
"We can confirm we've identified this account and closed it for violations of our Terms," Mailchimp tweeted.
@nandoodles We can confirm we've identified this account and closed it for violations of our Terms.— Mailchimp (@Mailchimp)1604629593.0
Amid Bannon's latest controversy, his lawyers are reportedly making their best efforts to distance from him. In fact, Bannon's current counsel William Burck released a one-paragraph letter stating his intent to no longer represent him.
Burck wrote, "Mr. Bannon is in the process of retaining new counsel, and Quinn Emanuel intends to move to withdraw. As a result, Mr. Bannon respectfully requests that the status conference in this matter be adjourned for three weeks so that he may formally retain new counsel."
