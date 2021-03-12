Reprinted with permission from Alternet
President Joe Biden said his predecessor let the coronavirus "spread unchecked," then spoke to the hopes and heartaches, dreams and deaths, loss and loves the American people have experienced over the past year in his first address to the nation, which marked the first anniversary since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic.
Biden announced he is instructing states to make all adult Americans eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine by May 1. He predicts by that point two million people a day will be able to get vaccinated. He announced the rollout of a national website to make finding a provider to vaccinate Americans easier.
Biden said, "I need you," urging everyone to get vaccinated and "do your part" so American can begin a return back to normal.
He said he wants July 4 to not only mark our independence, but "our independence from the virus."
"Beating this virus and getting back to normal depends on national unity," he said, but warned if it doesn't happen then restrictions may have to be renewed.
A few video excerpts:
- Poll: Americans Blame Republicans, Not Biden, For Partisan Divide ... ›
- Does Biden Owe The Media A White House Press Conference? Sort ... ›
- Biden Now Delivering Vaccines At Ten Times Rate Promised By ... ›
- WATCH: President Biden Primetime Speech Marking Pandemic ... ›
- Opinion | What to listen for in Biden's prime-time speech - The ... ›
- Biden signs $1.9tn Covid relief ahead of first primetime address as ... ›
- Biden's 1st prime-time speech to reflect on 1 year since pandemic ... ›
- Live: Biden Signs $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Bill Updates - The New York ... ›
- Biden seeks to chart a path out of the pandemic in prime-time address ›
- Live Updates: Biden to direct all states to make all adults eligible for ... ›