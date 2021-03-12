The National Memo Logo

VIDEO: Biden Excoriates Trump And Evokes Hope In Primetime Address

President Joe Biden delivers primetime address on March 11, 2021

Screenshot from C-SPAN

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Joe Biden said his predecessor let the coronavirus "spread unchecked," then spoke to the hopes and heartaches, dreams and deaths, loss and loves the American people have experienced over the past year in his first address to the nation, which marked the first anniversary since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic.

Biden announced he is instructing states to make all adult Americans eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine by May 1. He predicts by that point two million people a day will be able to get vaccinated. He announced the rollout of a national website to make finding a provider to vaccinate Americans easier.

Biden said, "I need you," urging everyone to get vaccinated and "do your part" so American can begin a return back to normal.

He said he wants July 4 to not only mark our independence, but "our independence from the virus."

"Beating this virus and getting back to normal depends on national unity," he said, but warned if it doesn't happen then restrictions may have to be renewed.

A few video excerpts:


