Biden Slams Trump On Health Care: ‘He Has No Plan’

Democratic nominee Joe Biden slammed Donald Trump for trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act without having any plan to replace it — a move that would cause millions of people to lose their insurance, and leave millions more with preexisting conditions unable to find coverage.

"He has no plan for health care," Biden said, as Trump repeatedly interrupted. "He sends out wishful thinking. He sends out executive orders that have no power. He hasn't lowered drug costs for anybody. he has been promising health care plan since he got elected. He has none. Like almost everything else he talks about he does not have a plan. He doesn't have a plan and the fact is this man doesn't know what he's talking about."

Biden is correct.

Trump has promised a replacement for the ACA — better known as Obamacare — for years, yet has never released one.

On numerous occasions, Trump has promised a health care plan is coming, yet he has never released a plan.

Trump most recently made that claim at an ABC News town hall on Sept. 15, yet never released a plan.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order that apparently was supposed to be his health care plan, which stated that it's "the policy of the United States" to protect people with preexisting conditions. However, that is already the law of the land under Obamacare.

And Trump's own Health and Human Services secretary admitted the executive order carries no legal weight, and that if the Supreme Court overturned Obamacare that people with preexisting conditions would not be protected.

Polls have shown that health care is a major issue as they decide who to vote for in 2020. And Biden leads among voters on the health care issue.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

’Sick Of Him’: Trump Losing Key Voter Bloc In Florida

President Trump boards Air Force One for his return flight home from Florida on July 31, 2020

Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Florida senior residents have been reliable Republican voters for decades, but it looks like their political impact could shift in the upcoming 2020 election.

As Election Day approaches, Florida is becoming a major focal point. President Donald Trump is facing more of an uphill battle with maintaining the support of senior voters due to his handling of critical issues over the last several months. Several seniors, including some who voted for Trump in 2016, have explained why he will not receive their support in the November election.

Keep reading... Show less
