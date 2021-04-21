Biden Says Systemic Racism Is A 'Stain On Our Nation's Soul'
April 21 | 2021
US President Joe Biden calls systemic racism a
Washington (AFP) - President Joe Biden called systemic racism a "stain on our nation's soul" in a televised address to the nation Tuesday after a white former police officer was convicted of murdering a Black man during an arrest. Biden spoke out after a jury in Minneapolis found Derek Chauvin guilty of intentionally suffocating handcuffed George Floyd as he lay defenseless, with the officer's knee pressing on his neck for more than nine minutes. The president called for "confronting head on systemic racism and the racial disparities that exist in policing and our cri...
