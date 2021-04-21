The National Memo Logo

Biden Says Systemic Racism Is A 'Stain On Our Nation's Soul'

US President Joe Biden calls systemic racism a

Washington (AFP) - President Joe Biden called systemic racism a "stain on our nation's soul" in a televised address to the nation Tuesday after a white former police officer was convicted of murdering a Black man during an arrest. Biden spoke out after a jury in Minneapolis found Derek Chauvin guilty of intentionally suffocating handcuffed George Floyd as he lay defenseless, with the officer's knee pressing on his neck for more than nine minutes. The president called for "confronting head on systemic racism and the racial disparities that exist in policing and our cri...

Ted Nugent, Anti-Masker And Vaccine Skeptic, Gets Covid: ‘I Thought I Was Dying’

Anti-Masker Ted Nugent Gets Covid: 'I Thought I Was Dying'

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

A little over a week ago, reports came out that aging 1970s rock-n-roll hunting enthusiast Ted Nugent was still promoting the concept that the 2019 novel coronavirus was all hype. During an interview posted on Facebook, he asked the question: "You know, I guess I would ask you — because I'm addicted to truth, logic, and common sense — and my commonsense meter would demand the answer to why weren't we shut down for COVID one through 18?" Now, I know that as a parent I frequently find myself saying things like "There are no stupid questions," but in this case, well, um. It wasn't a surprising take from a man who has made a career of being ignorant and saying ignorant things. In general, playing his guitar loudly over his ignorance has allowed people to pretend they didn't hear him.

ted nugent
