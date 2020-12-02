Danziger Draws
December 02 | 2020
Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.
From Your Site Articles
- Federal Prosecutors Urge Barr To End 'Election Fraud' Charade ... ›
- Barr Invented Story Of Massive Mail-In Ballot Fraud - National Memo ›
- Barr Goes 'Off The Rails' In Dishonest Rant Against Mail Ballots ... ›
- Bill Barr's Vote Suppression Follows An Old Script - National Memo ›
Related Articles Around the Web