Black Election Workers Targeted By Trump Weathered Racist Death Threats

Lady Ruby

YouTube Screenshot

Two Georgia elections officials who were viciously harassed by former President Donald Trump and his allies are being lauded as heroes following their gripping testimony on Tuesday before the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

Wandrea Shaye Moss and her mother Lady Ruby Freeman were accused by Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani that they helped steal the election from him and were subsequently treated with racist and defamatory subjugation.

Moss recalled how the trauma from what she experienced has destroyed her life.

"It's turned my life upside down. I no longer give out my business card. I don't transfer calls. I don't want anyone knowing my name. I don't want to go anywhere with my mom because she might yell my name out over the grocery aisle or something. I don't go to the grocery store at all. I haven't been anywhere at all," Moss revealed.

"I've gained about 60 pounds. I just don't do nothing anymore. I don't want to go anywhere. I second guess everything that I do," she continued. "This affected my life in a major way. In every way. All because of lies, for me doing my job, the same thing I've been doing forever."

Watch below via ABC News:

Freeman also described the devastating impact Trump's sanctioned actions have had on her.

"I've lost my name and I've lost my reputation. I've lost my sense of security, all because a group of people starting with No. 45 and his ally Rudy Giuliani decided to scapegoat me and my daughter Shaye, to push their own lies about how the presidential election was stolen," Freeman, a 62-year-old grandmother, said in a taped statement.

"There is nowhere I feel safe. Nowhere. Do you know how it feels to have the president of the United States to target you?" Freeman asked rhetorically. "The president of the United States is supposed to represent every American—not to target one. But he targeted me, Lady Ruby, a small business owner, a mother, a proud American citizen who stood up to help Fulton County run its elections in the middle of the pandemic."

Watch below via ABC News:

Observers are lauding Moss and Freeman as heroes for sharing their stories with the whole world.















There have even been calls for President Joe Biden to award them the Medal of Freedom.







Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

Racism

