Two Georgia elections officials who were viciously harassed by former President Donald Trump and his allies are being lauded as heroes following their gripping testimony on Tuesday before the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.
Wandrea Shaye Moss and her mother Lady Ruby Freeman were accused by Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani that they helped steal the election from him and were subsequently treated with racist and defamatory subjugation.
Moss recalled how the trauma from what she experienced has destroyed her life.
"It's turned my life upside down. I no longer give out my business card. I don't transfer calls. I don't want anyone knowing my name. I don't want to go anywhere with my mom because she might yell my name out over the grocery aisle or something. I don't go to the grocery store at all. I haven't been anywhere at all," Moss revealed.
"I've gained about 60 pounds. I just don't do nothing anymore. I don't want to go anywhere. I second guess everything that I do," she continued. "This affected my life in a major way. In every way. All because of lies, for me doing my job, the same thing I've been doing forever."
Freeman also described the devastating impact Trump's sanctioned actions have had on her.
"I've lost my name and I've lost my reputation. I've lost my sense of security, all because a group of people starting with No. 45 and his ally Rudy Giuliani decided to scapegoat me and my daughter Shaye, to push their own lies about how the presidential election was stolen," Freeman, a 62-year-old grandmother, said in a taped statement.
"There is nowhere I feel safe. Nowhere. Do you know how it feels to have the president of the United States to target you?" Freeman asked rhetorically. "The president of the United States is supposed to represent every American—not to target one. But he targeted me, Lady Ruby, a small business owner, a mother, a proud American citizen who stood up to help Fulton County run its elections in the middle of the pandemic."
Observers are lauding Moss and Freeman as heroes for sharing their stories with the whole world.
Right-Wing Media Spurred Racist Death Threats Against Election Workers
Wandra "Shaye" Moss
Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, a former Georgia election worker, testified today about the harassment and threats she received after she was targeted in a right-wing media-driven conspiracy theory about Democrats stealing the 2020 presidential election in the state. Moss spoke to the January 6 congressional committee today about the racist threats against her which followed the widespread coverage.
Moss said she wanted to work in election administration because her grandmother emphasized that voting was not always a right that Black people had in the United States. Due to the threats and harassment she received, she's been forced to leave her job.
Moss also detailed a break-in at her grandmother’s house in which people “knocked on her door” and “just started pushing their way through, claiming that they were coming in to make a citizen’s arrest.” The committee also played footage from the testimony that her mother and fellow election worker, Ruby Freeman, gave prior to the hearing, in which she described how her life had been turned upside down by right-wing conspiracy theories.
Moss and Freeman were targeted following the release of footage that the Trump campaign claimed provided evidence of voter fraud. The footage provoked a false conspiracy theory that the Georgia poll workers unloaded ballots from a concealed suitcase in order to sway the election results. The conspiracy theory has been repeatedly debunked. By the beginning of January, Freeman had evacuated her home after the FBI concluded she was no longer safe in the days preceding January 6.
Moss and Freeman have sued The Gateway Pundit and One America News Network for their coverage of the footage that spurred the false conspiracy theory. OAN was later dismissed from the suit. Fox News and other right-wing outlets repeatedly covered the footage of Moss and Freeman, though the network never explicitly named the two workers.
