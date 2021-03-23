Police Officer Among Ten Killed In Shooting At Colorado Supermarket
March 23 | 2021
Chet Strange/Getty Images North America/TNS
A police officer was among ten people killed during a mass shooting at a grocery store Monday in Boulder, Colorado, according to reports. Two other officers were injured, although there was no word on the extent of their injuries. Boulder Police Chief Maris Herald confirmed the death toll had risen by four after 8 p.m. local time Monday, saying there were “ten fatalities at the scene," reports said. The Boulder police officer killed was named Eric Talley, who was the first to respond to the scene, according to authorities. A suspect has been arrested, although his identity has not yet been revea...