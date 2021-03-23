The National Memo Logo

Police Officer Among Ten Killed In Shooting At Colorado Supermarket

Shoppers are evacuated from a King Soopers grocery store after a gunman opened fire on March 22, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado.

Chet Strange/Getty Images North America/TNS

A police officer was among ten people killed during a mass shooting at a grocery store Monday in Boulder, Colorado, according to reports. Two other officers were injured, although there was no word on the extent of their injuries. Boulder Police Chief Maris Herald confirmed the death toll had risen by four after 8 p.m. local time Monday, saying there were “ten fatalities at the scene," reports said. The Boulder police officer killed was named Eric Talley, who was the first to respond to the scene, according to authorities. A suspect has been arrested, although his identity has not yet been revea...

mass shootings

Sen. Johnson Dragged Over ‘Incredibly Ignorant’ Claim About Greenland’s Naming

Sen. Ron Johnson

Image by DonkeyHotey is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Embattled Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), already under fire for his support of the Capitol insurrection and the "big lie," and for saying he trusted the MAGA domestic terrorists over Black Lives Matter protestors, and for his record of spreading Russian disinformation, is now the target of mockery over his false claim about how Greenland got its name.

Keep reading... Show less
