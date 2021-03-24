The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

#EndorseThis: Colbert Says This Senator Embodies America's 'Idiot Control Problem'

Stephen Colbert

Screenshot from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert called for "action" after another "unspeakably tragic" mass shooting took place in America-- the second in as many weeks. Ten people, including a police officer, died grocery shopping in Boulder, CO, and all Republicans had to offer was "thoughts and prayers."

For example, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) insists "America doesn't have a gun control problem, we have an "idiot control problem." Colbert could hardly disagree. "Oh, we definitely have an idiot control problem. It's people who don't recognize that this country has long had a gun problem, John Kennedy."

Much, much more -- so click and chortle.


Now's Not The Time To Fix America's Gun Problem, Says GOP In Familiar Refrain www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
boulder shooting

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

New Video Shows ‘Close Ally’ Of Rep. Greene Inside Capitol On Jan. 6

@alexvhenderson

Former President Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Screenshot from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Instagram (realmarjoriegreene)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

More than two months into Joe Biden's presidency, videos continue to offer insight into the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol Building and the insurrectionists who tried to prevent Congress from certifying Biden's Electoral College victory over then-President Donald Trump. And one of those insurrectionists, according to CNN reporters Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck, is a "close ally" of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Keep reading... Show less
marjorie taylor greene

Close
Copy link