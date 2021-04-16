The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

#EndorseThis: The Joke Is On GOP Sen. Cornyn, But He Doesn't Get It

Sen. John Cornyn

Screenshot from NowThis

Either the Senate GOP is grasping at straws or they really are this stupid.

During the confirmation of Justice Department civil rights division nominee Kristen Clarke, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) attempted to grill her by dredging up an op-ed she wrote in college about the racist book The Bell Curve. She opened the piece with a satirical statement that African Americans are genetically superior to Caucasians-- clearly referring to the absurdity of the book.

"This was satire?" Sen. Cornyn doltishly asked.

Duh! Watch him flounder -- it's too funny.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
john cornyn

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Everything Republicans Oppose, They Now Call ’Socialist’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

Photo by Voice of America

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Republicans have devised a new definition for the term socialism: anything we don't support.

Keep reading... Show less
gop 'socialism'

Close
Copy link