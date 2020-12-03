Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

’Someone’s Going To Get Killed’: Georgia GOP Elections Official Slams His Own Party

@kerryeleveld
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Photo by The Daily Beast/ Twitter

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

A top Georgia election official issued a searing indictment of his GOP colleagues in Washington for helping to fan the flames of Donald Trump's baseless fraud claims.

Detailing a series of death threats made against elected officials and private citizens alike following Trump's attack on the state's election results, lifelong conservative Gabriel Sterling, a top aide to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, told reporters on Tuesday that the whole situation had gotten out of hand and someone could end up dead because of it.

"It has to stop!" Sterling implored of the threats to his boss, his boss' wife, and various other officials and private citizens caught in the crossfire. "Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language. Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions. This has to stop. We need you to step up and, if you're going to take a position of leadership, show some."

"This is elections," Sterling continued, "This is the backbone of democracy. And all of you who have not said a damn word are complicit in this. … Someone's going to get hurt, someone's going to get shot, someone's going to get killed. And it's not right."

Both of the state's GOP senators facing runoffs in January—Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue—have fully backed Trump's fraud claims.

Watch it:


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
brad raffensperger
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Mockery And Disbelief Greet Trump’s ‘Most Dishonest Speech’

Photo by Venture Verity/ Twitter

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon released a 46-minute campaign speech, recorded inside the White House, likely written, filmed, and produced by White House aides. He said it was "may be the most important speech I've ever made," and then proceeded to attack the integrity of the U.S. elections system, President-elect Joe Biden, and the Democrats, with lies.

Trump posted a short clip to Twitter, which immediately flagged it. He posted the full video to Facebook, which appended this warning to it:

Keep reading... Show less
Donald Trump