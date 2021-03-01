FBI Tracking Suspect In Death Of Capitol Police Officer Sicknick

Reprinted with permission from Alternet
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now zeroing in on one suspect who may have been involved in the disturbing death of U.S. Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who was killed amid the deadly riots that unfolded on Capitol Hill on January 6.
According to The New York Times, an FBI official has confirmed that the bureau has managed to identify a suspect seen in footage of the Capitol riots who allegedly attacked several Capitol police officers with "bear spray."
Sicknick was reportedly one of the officers he attacked. Amid the investigation into Sicknick's death, investigators began to speculate that the late officer's death "was related to an irritant, like mace or bear spray, that he had inhaled during the riot." Now, footage from the riots appears to coincide with that theory.
In a significant breakthrough in the case, investigators have now pinpointed a person seen on video of the riot who attacked several officers with bear spray, including Officer Sicknick, according to the officials. And video evidence shows that the assailant discussed attacking officers with the bear spray beforehand, one of the officials said.
On Friday, February 26, the U.S. Capitol police released a statement with an update about the case. "We are awaiting toxicology results and continue to work with other government agencies regarding the death investigation," the statement read.
It added, "Officer Sicknick's family has asked for privacy during this difficult time and that the spreading of misinformation stop regarding the cause of his death," the statement said. "The Department and the Sicknick family appreciate the outpouring of support for our fallen officer."
The latest announcement follows the FBI's decision to open a homicide investigation into Sicknick's death. Since the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol, the FBI has arrested more than 200 individuals who stormed the building to hinder the Electoral College certification.
- GOP Attempt To Discredit AOC's Account Of Jan. 6 Backfires (She ... ›
- The Police Officer Murdered By Trump's 'Law And Order Patriots ... ›
- Right-Wing Media Pushing Conspiracy Theories About Ofc ... ›