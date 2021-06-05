Capitol Riot Prosecutions Expose 'Oath Keepers' Extremists In Florida
June 05 | 2021
.
ORLANDO, Fla. — As rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, 21-year-old Kissimmee resident William Isaacs and his fellow Oath Keepers, clad in battle gear, climbed up the steps in a military-style “stack" to get to the building's Columbus Doors on January 6, court documents say. There, they joined the mob attacking police who were guarding the doors, according to federal prosecutors. Minutes later, Isaacs and his anti-government militia group were among those who shoved and pushed past officers through the doors into the Capitol Rotunda. Authorities say the Oath Keepers directed supporters of then-Presi...
From Your Site Articles
- Post-Insurrection Crackdown On Criminal Extremists Is Gathering ... ›
- New Documents Point To Far-Right Conspiracy Behind Jan. 6 ... ›
- New Capitol Riot Indictment Describes Chaotic Assault Led By Oath ... ›
Related Articles Around the Web