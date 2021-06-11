Gohmert Repeats Debunked Claim That Jan. 6 Rioters Were ‘Anti-Trump’

Reprinted with permission from American Independent
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) on Thursday advanced a long-debunked conspiracy theory that anti-Trump protesters wore pro-Trump gear and were part of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
While questioning FBI Director Christopher Wray during a session of the House Judiciary Committee, Gohmert claimed that on Jan. 5 he spoke to Capitol Police officers who he alleges told him they had been briefed on "online activity that there are people that are going to be coming that hate Trump, but they're going to dress up in red, MAGA, Trump paraphernalia to try to blend in and create trouble."
The allegation has frequently circulated in viral messages alleging a conspiracy about the attack.
In a Jan. 9 fact check, Reuters reported that viral images purporting to show antifa supporters infiltrating the Capitol were not real and noted that the FBI said there was "no indication at this time" that antifa supporters were part of the Capitol attack.
A fact check from FactCheck.org similarly described the claims as "bogus" and noted that the claims were part of "an unfounded conspiracy theory that anti-fascist activists in disguise orchestrated the event."
Fact checks from the Associated Press, Politifact, USA Today, and NPR have also debunked the allegation.
Wray did not get a chance to address Gohmert's claim, but in testimony given in March, Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee that, up to then, he had not "seen any evidence of anarchist violent extremists or people subscribing to antifa in connection with the 6th."
Gohmert has a history of boosting unsubstantiated conspiracy theories and was recently a key speaker at a conference advancing the beliefs of QAnon supporters, who falsely allege that celebrities and politicians are involved in child trafficking, among other claims.
From a June 10 session of the House Judiciary Committee:
LOUIE GOHMERT: The night before Jan. 6, Jan. 5th, that evening I was talking to Capitol Police officers and I said, "You know, let's face it, most of the conservatives that come, they don't have any intention of being violent."
And they said, "Well, we've been briefed today that there's a good bit of, as I understand it, online activity that there are people that are going to be coming that hate Trump, but they're going to dress up in red, MAGA, Trump paraphernalia to try to blend in and create trouble."
We had Capitol Police Chief [Steven] Sund testify that they got no information from U.S. intel or from the DOJ, FBI, of any threat of the nature that came about. Did the FBI have information about the violent threat that occurred on Jan. 6 on Jan. 5th?
Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.
- Notorious White Nationalists Identified In Capitol Rioting - National ... ›
- Proud Boys Indicted In Capitol Riot Have Police Ties - National Memo ›
- How Militia Gangs Communicated During Capitol Riot - National ... ›
- Capitol Riot Prosecutions Expose 'Oath Keepers' Extremists In ... ›
- Social Media Busts Former GOP Official On Capitol Riot Charges ... ›
- Trumpists Made Plans To Build Gallows Weeks Before Capitol Riot ... ›
- Trump Defense Secretary Disarmed D.C. National Guard Before ... ›
- Republicans protest, circumvent new metal detectors inside Capitol ... ›
- Congressman Gohmert describes scene inside US Capitol as ... ›
- Louie Gohmert Avoids Mentioning Jan. 6 Riot in Bill to Award ... ›
- Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert: Capitol Rioters Are 'Political Prisoners' ›
- Gohmert downplays January 6 riot in speech from the House floor ... ›
- Rep. Louie Gohmert has set the new (low) bar for downplaying the ... ›
- GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert Minimized Jan. 6 Riot at Major QAnon ... ›
- Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert downplayed the Capitol riot at a ... ›
- Rep. Louie Gohmert defends Capitol riot suspects: 'Their only crime ... ›