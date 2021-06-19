New Insurrection Video Shows Trumpist Punching Police Officer’s Face

Reprinted with permission from Alternet
The Department of Justice has released another video of insurrectionist activity at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. This one appears to show a man in a camouflage jacket shoving and then punching a federal officer in the face, hitting his face-shield.
"Prosecutors say this is NJ gym owner Scott Fairlamb (in the camo jacket) shoving a cop (at 0:28), and then punching him in the face (at 0:31). Fairlamb pleaded not guilty," CNN's Marshall Cohen reports (tweet and video below.)
There is a DOJ Criminal Complaint for Fairlamb filed January 21 that lists offenses including "Certain Acts During Civil Disorder," "Assaulting a Federal Officer," "Carrying a Dangerous Weapon," and "Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds."
As the video shows, a handful of D.C. Metropolitan Police officers waded into a veritable sea of agitated Trump supporters.
The man, allegedly Fairlamb, seems to pick a fight with one of the cops, then another, leading very quickly to him grabbing an officer, shoving him, then punching him "in the head," as the Complaint asserts.
The complaint also says there is video of him saying, "What Patriots do? We fuckin' disarm them and then we storm fuckin' the Capitol."
The Washington Post has a "detention decision" online that says "he must be detained," meaning kept in jail before trial.
Watch:
- Proud Boys Indicted In Capitol Riot Have Police Ties - National Memo ›
- Notorious White Nationalists Identified In Capitol Rioting - National ›
- Post-Insurrection Crackdown On Criminal Extremists Is Gathering ›
- Social Media Busts Former GOP Official On Capitol Riot Charges ›
- Trump's 'Cult' Is Driving Away Republican Legislators - National Memo ›
- Congressional Republicans Frustrated As Biden Rides Strong ... ›
- GOP Leadership Betrays Bipartisan Deal On 1/6 Commission ... ›
- FBI: Man made 143 911 calls day before punching Capitol cop ›
- Man Who Punched Cop During Capitol Riot Has Secret Service ... ›
- New videos show police getting punched during US Capitol riot - CNN ›
- New video shows N.J. gym owner punching cop during Capitol riots ... ›
- Proud Boys Panicked After Capitol Riot Arrests: Audio Transcript ›
- FBI still after 'worst of the worst' in Capitol riot as new arrests come at ... ›
- What we know about the Capitol riot arrests - CBS News ›
- What we know about the Capitol riot arrests - CBS News ›