Former GOP Staffer Sentenced For Running Child Porn Ring
On Thursday, the Department of Justice announced Ruben Verastigui has been sentenced to 151 months in prison on a federal charge of receipt of child pornography.
A Washington, D.C., resident, 29-year-old Ruben Verastigui has spent his entire career in conservative circles, including as an aide to the Trump re-election campaign and stints as a digital strategist for the Senate Republican Conference and the Republican National Committee.
Ruben took pictures for the RNC.pic.twitter.com/r1LTsHIK4X— PatriotTakes \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@PatriotTakes \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1649427351
The Department of Justice detailed the evidence against Ruben Verastigui, and this case is extremely disturbing.
[Warning: Graphic description of the DOJ’s case is listed below]
According to the government’s evidence, from April 2020 through Feb. 2021, Verastigui was active in an online group devoted to trading child pornography and discussing child sexual abuse. Verastigui shared child pornography videos with another member of the group and made numerous comments about sexually abusing children. Verastigui indicated his preference for babies, saying they were his “absolute favorite,” and solicited another group member for videos of babies being raped. The other group member promptly sent Verastigui a video of a baby being raped, to which Verastigui responded enthusiastically. The other group member then sent Verastigui numerous other videos of child pornography.
Verastigui is just one of numerous Republican staffers to face child pornography charges in recent years. Chase Tristan Epsy, a lawyer for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivy, was arrested in 2021 for soliciting a minor.
When Mike Huckabee\u2019s \u201cfriend Josh Duggar admitted to molesting 5 young girls, including 2 of his\u2026sisters, the former\u2026Governor wasn\u2019t quite so harsh. According to Huckabee, \u2018Josh\u2019s actions... (were) \u2018inexcusable,\u2019 but that doesn\u2019t mean \u2018unforgivable.\u2019\u201d 1/https://thedailyedge.substack.com/p/gop-gang-of-pedophiles\u00a0\u2026— Jennifer Cohn \u270d\ud83c\udffb \ud83d\udce2 (@Jennifer Cohn \u270d\ud83c\udffb \ud83d\udce2) 1638140687
As usual, it seems the howls of Republicans are pure projection.
Whoever was writing the script for yesterday was working overtime: As KBJ was getting confirmed, a judge on her old court was sentencing a former RNC and Senate GOP aide for, yes, trading child porn.pic.twitter.com/zaDqILNdiu— Mike DeBonis (@Mike DeBonis) 1649423109
And last, but not least, Verastigui was a featured speaker at the 2013 anti-choice rally in Washington, D.C.
Ruben Verastigui speaks at the National March for Life 2013 www.youtube.com
Printed with permission from Daily Kos.
