Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Trump Lawyer Lin Wood Loses Lawsuit And Must Submit To Mental Exam

Lin Wood

Trump loyalist and conspiracy-peddling lawyer Lin Wood — known for his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results as a member of former President Donald Trump’s “Kraken” legal team — has lost his appeal in a lawsuit he filed himself.

On Tuesday, a three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit ruled that Wood could not sue the Georgia State Bar for demanding he undergo a mental evaluation.

Mastriano Suggests Abortion ‘So Much Worse’ Than The Holocaust

Doug Mastriano

YouTube Screenshot

Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano has repeatedly used his Facebook page to compare abortion to the Holocaust, an analogy that Holocaust remembrance officials have called “unacceptable” and “abhorrent.” In one instance, Mastriano shared a cartoon which claimed that Roe v. Wade is “so much” worse than the Holocaust and featured a Nazi bowing down to the number of “USA Abortions.”

Mastriano is a right-wing commentator, January 6 insurrectionist, and Pennsylvania state senator. He’s also a frequent guest in right-wing media.

