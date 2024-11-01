'Historians For Harris' Warn Of Fateful Parallel Between 2024 And 1860
On November 1, a group of more than 500 historians -- including distinguished academics, bestselling authors, and award-winning documentarians -- issued the following statement about the upcoming presidential election and its ominous resonance with the turning point that preceded the Civil War. The full list of signers is posted here.
As American historians, we are deeply alarmed by the impending election. Since 1789, the nation has prospered under a Constitution dedicated to securing the general welfare, under a national government bound by the rule of law in which no one interest or person holds absolute power. In 1860, an elite interest dedicated to human slavery attempted to shatter the Union rather than accede to the constitutional rule of law by accepting the outcome of the election, plunging the nation into Civil War.
Today, Donald Trump, openly hostile to democracy and to American constitutional customs, seeks to return to office as president. He has flagrantly defied the rule of law. He repeatedly sought to thwart the result of the free and fair election of 2020. His performance has persuaded many of those who worked most closely with him that he is an authoritarian. Now a convicted felon, he has stated his intention to use his power to intimidate, prosecute and imprison his political critics and opponents, whom he designates as “the enemy within.” Given the free hand that he would enjoy today by the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity decision, we take his threats with utmost seriousness as a clear and present danger to American democracy.
Kamala Harris has dedicated her life to affirming the rule of law and democracy. As a prosecutor and California attorney-general, she pursued justice without fear or favor. As U.S. Senator, she confronted those who would aid and abet the malign use of authority. As Vice President, she has worked to find solutions to urgent problems, domestic and foreign. As a presidential candidate, she has called out her opponent as a disgrace to his oath as president to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution.
We believe, based on our study of the past, that the nation stands at an unprecedented historical as well as a political crossroads. On the outcome of this election, no less than the election of 1860, hangs the fate of both the spirit and the letter of the Constitution. We appeal to our fellow citizens, whether conservative, independent, or liberal, regardless of party affiliation, to vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. We make this call not as partisans but as historians who believe in the pursuit of a more perfect Union—and we urge all Americans to join us.
Kai Bird
Ken Burns
Ron Chernow
Beverly Gage
Eddie Glaude
Jon Meacham
Sean Wilentz
- Proud Boys And Other Extremists Seize On Trump Shooting To Push 'Civil War' ›
- The Overly Supreme Court -- And Why Democracy Must Rein In Its Excessive Power ›
- In Trump's January 6 Rhetoric, The Specter Of Civil War Looms ›
- QAnon Republican Threatens 'Civil War' If America 'Moves Past' 2020 Election ›
- J.D. Vance Says The Civil War Continues -- And He's With The South ›