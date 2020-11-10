Convicted Sex Offender Was Giuliani’s Key Witness In Philly
Just when you think you're done laughing at the totally humiliating ending of Rudy Giuliani's career as Donald Trump's personal attorney, it keeps getting more embarrassing for Giuliani and the Trump campaign.
Like most of Trump's unqualified appointees in government, apparently the Trump campaign didn't closely screen who they were putting in front of worldwide cameras in the parking of the Four Seasons Total Landscaping lot. Which I still can't even believe I'm typing, but that was a real thing that happened.
To recap, on Saturday Donald Trump announced via Twitter that his lawyers would be having a press conference at the upscale Four Seasons Hotel in Philadelphia. That tweet was quickly replaced with one saying the location was the Four Seasons Total Landscaping company in Philadelphia, located in an industrial area next to the Fantasy Island adult store and a crematorium.
As if that weren't bad enough, Politico reports New Jersey political reporters instantly recognized one of Rudy Giuliani's key "witnesses" as Darryl Brooks, a New Jersey man who went to prison in 1988 after a sex offender conviction. He was convicted of exposing himself to two girls, ages 7 and 11 years old.
Brooks ran for Congress in 2004 as the Green Party candidate in New Jersey's 12th District, along with a slew of other campaign runs since as a libertarian and Poor People's Campaign candidate.
At the Four Seasons Total Humiliation event, Brooks claimed to have moved to Philadelphia two years ago, but Politico was not able to verify that. Brooks has run for office several times in New Jersey and elected officials there were surprised to see him.
"I started watching it and all of a sudden I was like, 'there's New Jersey's perennial candidate claiming to live in Philadelphia and Giuliani claiming him to be a poll watcher and Philadelphia resident," Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said in a phone interview.
New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman's office also recognized Brooks. Chief of Staff James Gee added context, noting that Brooks had worked his way into being a poll watcher for the Clinton campaign in 2016.
"Yeah, I know Daryl. It's so fitting that he would be there," Gee said.
Gee said he believed Brooks was hired for Hillary Clinton's campaign in 2016.
"People don't pay attention to who they hire. They're just trying to get bodies, particularly if it's a white organizer," said Gee, who's Black. "And this time apparently, I guess he was on the Republican side of the watchers."
The campaign has never fully explained why they chose this location, but the most obvious answer is someone from the campaign just straight-up screwed up and they all went with it to save face. Take a look at some of the Trump supporters who turned out at the landscaping company next to the adult store and across the street from the crematorium.
Outside the press conference here a man in his underpants (dressed as sleepy Joe) shouts “George Soros” at Biden su… https://t.co/nW6uRWiswA— Richard Hall (@Richard Hall)1604769421.0
