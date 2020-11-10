Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Convicted Sex Offender Was Giuliani’s Key Witness In Philly

@Scout_Finch

Rudolph Giuliani

Photo by Gage Skidmore/ CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

Just when you think you're done laughing at the totally humiliating ending of Rudy Giuliani's career as Donald Trump's personal attorney, it keeps getting more embarrassing for Giuliani and the Trump campaign.

Like most of Trump's unqualified appointees in government, apparently the Trump campaign didn't closely screen who they were putting in front of worldwide cameras in the parking of the Four Seasons Total Landscaping lot. Which I still can't even believe I'm typing, but that was a real thing that happened.

To recap, on Saturday Donald Trump announced via Twitter that his lawyers would be having a press conference at the upscale Four Seasons Hotel in Philadelphia. That tweet was quickly replaced with one saying the location was the Four Seasons Total Landscaping company in Philadelphia, located in an industrial area next to the Fantasy Island adult store and a crematorium.

As if that weren't bad enough, Politico reports New Jersey political reporters instantly recognized one of Rudy Giuliani's key "witnesses" as Darryl Brooks, a New Jersey man who went to prison in 1988 after a sex offender conviction. He was convicted of exposing himself to two girls, ages 7 and 11 years old.

Brooks ran for Congress in 2004 as the Green Party candidate in New Jersey's 12th District, along with a slew of other campaign runs since as a libertarian and Poor People's Campaign candidate.

At the Four Seasons Total Humiliation event, Brooks claimed to have moved to Philadelphia two years ago, but Politico was not able to verify that. Brooks has run for office several times in New Jersey and elected officials there were surprised to see him.

"I started watching it and all of a sudden I was like, 'there's New Jersey's perennial candidate claiming to live in Philadelphia and Giuliani claiming him to be a poll watcher and Philadelphia resident," Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said in a phone interview.

New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman's office also recognized Brooks. Chief of Staff James Gee added context, noting that Brooks had worked his way into being a poll watcher for the Clinton campaign in 2016.

"Yeah, I know Daryl. It's so fitting that he would be there," Gee said.
Gee said he believed Brooks was hired for Hillary Clinton's campaign in 2016.
"People don't pay attention to who they hire. They're just trying to get bodies, particularly if it's a white organizer," said Gee, who's Black. "And this time apparently, I guess he was on the Republican side of the watchers."

The campaign has never fully explained why they chose this location, but the most obvious answer is someone from the campaign just straight-up screwed up and they all went with it to save face. Take a look at some of the Trump supporters who turned out at the landscaping company next to the adult store and across the street from the crematorium.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
rudy giuliani
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Top Justice Dept Elections Official Quits Over Barr’s Latest Ploy

President Trump and Attorney General William Barr

Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Richard Pilger, the director of the Election Crimes Branch in the Justice Department, resigned his position in protest on Monday, according to the New York Times, after Attorney General Bill Barr inserted the agency into the 2020 election in a disturbing way.

Barr sent a letter to prosecutors on Monday authorizing them to pursue investigations into "substantial allegations" of voter fraud, despite no significant evidence that it had any major role in the election. He even said he had authorized some investigative steps; the Times reported that these steps related to allegations of people in Nevada voting from out of state and an allegation that mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania were improperly post-dated, though these claims remain highly dubious.

Keep reading... Show less
richard pilger