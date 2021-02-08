The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: Super Bowl Ad Tweaks Rudy's 'Four Seasons Total Landscaping' Fail

Four Seasons Total Landscaping

Screenshot from Fiverr’s Youtube

Super Bowl Sunday had something for everyone. There was Tom Brady for football fans, The Weekend's halftime show for pop fans , and, of course, heavily produced commercials to entertain everyone.

This year's extravaganza featured several great ads, but one in particular struck us: Fiverr -- a platform for freelance workers -- riffed on the Four Seasons Total Landscaping fiasco, titled "Opportunity Knocks."

To refresh your memory, Four Seasons Total Landscaping was where Rudy Giuliani held an election misinformation press conference that was meant to be held at a Four Seasons hotel. Somehow Trump's team turned this random Philly landscaping firm into a PR nightmare showcasing their malevolent incompetence.

It's a choice bit of comedy, so enjoy!


Opportunity Knocks | Fiverr Big Game Commercial Extended Cut (2021) www.youtube.com

four seasons landscaping fail

