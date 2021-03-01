EndorseThis: 'Borat' Thanks Giuliani During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

<p><a href="https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/540939-ex-trump-aide-pierson-planning-run-for-congress" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">The Hill</a> reported on Sunday that Pierson, who also advised Trump's unsuccessful 2020 campaign, plans to run in a special election to replace the late Republican Rep. Ron Wright in Texas' 6th Congressional District. Wright died last month of COVID-19.</p><p>Prior to working on Trump's campaigns, <a href="https://www.dallasnews.com/news/politics/2016/09/01/how-trump-spokeswoman-katrina-pierson-s-rough-start-in-north-texas-prepared-her-for-tough-job/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Pierson</a> was a Texas-based Tea Party activist and an unsuccessful 2014 House candidate.</p>
<p>In April 2009, she <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sV6bNpNU4ls" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">called</a> for Texas to <a href="https://www.star-telegram.com/opinion/bud-kennedy/article44592237.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">leave</a> the United States. "If I had my way, Texas would close the borders and secede from the nation. We can let those parasiting societies feed on themselves," she told a Dallas Tea Party rally.</p><p>As Trump's chief campaign spokesperson, Pierson frequently got caught lying to the American public.</p>
<p>She <a href="https://archive.thinkprogress.org/trump-spokeswoman-says-he-was-just-pretending-to-be-a-misogynist-9bddc86592c7/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">claimed</a> in May 2016 that Trump's history of sexist comments and attacks on women were just some sort of performance art. "I really don't think this is going to be a problem," she told Fox News of Trump's misogynist insults. "A lot of those statements [are] what Mr. Trump made as a television character, so I don't think that some of that is going to stick."</p><p>In August 2016, Pierson baselessly <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2016/08/15/donald-trumps-top-spokeswoman-katrina-pierson-is-saying-some-very-strange-things-this-month/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">accused</a> journalists — who had been repeatedly subjected to <a href="https://www.denverpost.com/2016/10/19/at-trump-rallies-journalists-are-turning-into-targets-and-that-scares-me/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">bullying</a> at Trump rallies — of physically attacking Trump supporters. "They are tired of seeing left-wing reporters literally beat Trump supporters into submission — into supporting policies that they don't agree with," she told Fox Business Network.</p><p>The same week, she <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2016/08/15/donald-trumps-top-spokeswoman-katrina-pierson-is-saying-some-very-strange-things-this-month/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">said</a> that President Barack Obama had started the war in Afghanistan in 2001 — when he was still a state senator in Illinois. She also blamed Obama for deaths in Iraq — before he was even elected to the U.S. Senate.</p>
<p>In 2018, she <a href="https://archive.thinkprogress.org/katrina-pierson-lies-about-trump-n-word-tape-fox-news-912738855d10/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">falsely claimed</a> that an October 2016 strategy session held by Trump campaign officials about how to talk about a recording of Trump using racist language never happened. Hours later, secretly recorded audio reported to be of Pierson participating in such a strategy session was leaked to the public, forcing her to walk back her lie.</p><p>Pierson, who <a href="https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/540939-ex-trump-aide-pierson-planning-run-for-congress" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reportedly</a> does not actually live in the Sixth Congressional District, will likely face Susan Wright, the late congressman's widow, in a GOP primary.</p><p><em>Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.</em></p>
