#EndorseThis: 'Borat' Thanks Giuliani During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Sacha Baron Cohen

Screenshot from NowThis

The most unusual Golden Globes ever took place last night-- hosted by the girl power duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler,. The veteran hosts delivered an amusing monologue that righteously called out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which sponsors the awards, over longstanding diversity and inclusion problems that its leaders then vowed to remedy.

But perhaps the funniest moment of the night was when Sacha Baron Cohen remotely accepted an award for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. He didn't neglect to thank his "co-star" Rudy Giuliani, "a fresh new talent who came from nowhere" and suffered exposure for his inappropriate behavior on file.
Only Rudy could inspire a speech this hysterical. Did you miss it? No worries.
Notorious Trump Flack Running For Congress In Texas

Katrina Pierson, left, and Alfonzo Rachel at CPAC 2011

Photo by Resolute Media Group is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Katrina Pierson, Donald Trump's 2016 campaign spokesperson, reportedly plans to run for a vacant congressional seat. In addition to wearing a necklace adorned with bullets on a television appearance, Pierson is best known for her frequent false statements.

Keep reading... Show less
katrina pierson

