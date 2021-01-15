The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: As Trump Turns On His Lackeys, Seth Meyers Takes 'A Closer Look'

@nationalmemo

#EndorseThis: Seth Meyers Takes 'A Closer Look' Into Trump's Chaotic Final Days

Screenshot from Late Night with Seth Meyers Youtube.

Vice President Mike Pence, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: Those are just a few of the obsequious enablers of President Trump now berated by him for failing to sufficiently back his attempted coup. The certification of Joe Biden's victory, followed by the MAGA attack on the Capitol, the ban by social media, and then the ultimate disgrace of a second impeachment have all left Trump lonely and increasingly furious during his final days in office.

Seth Meyers dives deep into all of that and more in the latest installment of A Closer Look. As always, Seth drolly depicts the most depressing and even frightening aspects of contemporary politics. He does the jokes and the facts. You'll laugh!


After Second Impeachment, Trump Begins Moving Out of White House: A Closer Look www.youtube.com

How Militia Gangs Communicated During Capitol Riot

@alexvhenderson

Michigan militia members at state capitol

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Although Twitter and Facebook have been cracking down on some far-right users, extremists have found other ways to communicate — including the smartphone app Zello, which according to the Guardian, was useful to some far-right militia members during the siege of the U.S. Capitol Building last week.

"Zello has avoided proactive content moderation thus far," Guardian reporters Micah Loewinger and Hampton Stall explain. "Most coverage about Zello, which claims to have 150 million users on its free and premium platforms, has focused on its use by the Cajun Navy groups that send boats to save flood victims and grassroots organizing in Venezuela. However, the app is also home to hundreds of far-right channels, which appear to violate its policy prohibiting groups that espouse 'violent ideologies.'"

Keep reading... Show less
