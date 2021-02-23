The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: Seth Meyers Scrubs GOP Lies About Texas Disaster

Seth Meyers

Screenshot from Late Night with Seth Meyers

The devastating winter storm in Texas, with its cold blast of death and destruction, is still fresh in the minds of many Americans. So is the way thatTexas Republicans mishandled the situation, with their focus on brazen political attacks rather than humanitarian action.

With grace and humor, Seth Meyers closely inspects the outrageous lies about the crisis -- from Republican officials and Fox News hosts alike -- that they all blurted out at the most inappropriate time. It's "A Closer Look," and it only hurts if you're one of those bozos.Otherwise it's grimly funny.

Click the link and enjoy!


Fox News Lies About the Texas Blackouts as GOP Lies About the Election: A Closer Look www.youtube.com

Trump Enraged By Supreme Court Refusal To Shield His Taxes From Prosecutors

@DevilsTower

Former president Donald Trump

"President Trump and the First Lady in India" by The White House is marked with CC PDM 1.0

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

Donald Trump came into office having just paid a $20 million fine for duping Americans out of their savings. He was forced to close the Trump Foundation after it became clear that Trump had used the "charity" to buy portraits of himself, renovate a hotel fountain, and pay off a $1 million golf bet. Among other things. And all of that followed Trump's casino paying a record fine after being cited 106 times for money laundering.

