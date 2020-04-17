Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.com.

Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Trump Delays Relief Checks To Put His Name On Them

Donald Trump's demand that his name appear on coronavirus relief checks could delay the mailing of tens of millions of those payments, the Washington Post reported.

According to the Post, the Treasury Department ordered the Internal Revenue Service to print "President Donald J. Trump" on the left side of the relief checks millions of Americans are set to receive. It's the first time an IRS disbursement will bear the name of a president, the Washington Post reported.

Keep reading... Show less
Donald Trump