The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Ron Johnson Blasted As ‘Witting Russian Agent’ After Blaming Democrats For Ukraine Crisis

Senator Ron Johnson and Russian President Vladimir Putin

urbanmilwaukee.com

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), already a well-known as a far right wing conspiracy theorist, is coming under strong criticism after falsely claiming top Democrats weakened Ukraine by impeaching Donald Trump.

Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) responded by calling Johnson “confused,” and saying, “Sit this one out, Senator.”

Keep reading... Show less
russia

Giuliani May Face Prosecution For Overseeing Fake Elector Scheme

@CynicalBrandon

Rudolph Giuliani

static.independent.co.uk

Disgraced ex-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is in ‘significant trouble’ for his role in orchestrating a plot to send fake Electoral College electors to Washington, DC to steal the 2020 election for former President Donald Trump, ex-prosecutors explained to The Guardian on Monday.

Giuliani served as Trump’s pro-bono personal lawyer throughout his single term.

Keep reading... Show less
Giuliani election lies
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}