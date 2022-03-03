The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

House Select Committee Says  Trump Mounted 'Criminal Conspiracy'  To Overturn Election

Donald Trump at CPAC 2022 on February 26, 2022

Photo by Marco Bello/Reuters

By Jan Wolfe and Patricia Zengerle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday said former President Donald Trump may have engaged in criminal conduct in his bid to overturn his election defeat.

House Panel Subpoenas Trump Lawyers And Flacks Behind Coup Plot

Rep. Liz Cheney

Screenshot from Rep. Liz Cheney's official website (cheney.house.gov)

Investigators probing the attack on the U.S. Capitol have issued six new subpoenas, honing in this time on a group of lawyers and other allies to former President Donald Trump who frenziedly worked in the runup to Jan. 6 to promote his false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

In a statement from Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, the Mississippi Democrat said records and testimony from those subpoenaed Tuesday—Cleta Mitchell, Kurt Olsen, Kenneth Chesebro, Katherine Friess, Phillip Kline, and Christina Bobb—would help investigators better understand how the overturn strategy materialized and was facilitated behind the scenes.

