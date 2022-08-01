The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir.

youth vote

Transforming The United States Into The Republic Of Gilead

An image of the National Mall from 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Image by Barbara Nitke/Hulu

Ever since the early morning hours of November 9, 2016, standing in a ballroom with red-hatted Trump election celebrants in the New York Hilton, I’ve been waiting for this moment. This eruption of misogyny, unlike any since perhaps the witch trials and the burnings of midwives at the stake, was only a matter of time.

As shocking, as wildly insulting as that pussy-grabber winning the presidency was to American women and girls, it was just the beginning of what appears to be a long season of sadism.

abortion bans
abortion bans

Republican 'Election Integrity' Official Eyed For Role In Fake Elector Scheme

@next2godwin

Joshua Findlay

Image by Now Kalamazoo

The rapidly expanding federal probe into the events of January 6, 2021 appears to be focused on a senior Republican National Committee official, Politico reports.

The Justice Department, according to reports, has issued subpoenas in the seven battleground states where former President Donald Trump’s campaign and his allies pushed slates of fake electors as part of a failed campaign to subvert the electoral count.

fake electors
fake electors
