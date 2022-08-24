The National Memo Logo

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Democrat Pat Ryan Wins House Special Election In Upstate New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrat Pat Ryan won a special election for a New York State seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, a role he will fill through early January, Edison Research projected on Tuesday.

Ryan beat Republican Marc Molinaro in the first competitive House contest since the U.S. Supreme Court in June eliminated the nationwide right to abortion.

