Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Mastriano's Weirdness, Paranoia, And Prejudice Are Sinking His Campaign

@LucianKTruscott

Doug Mastriano

You didn’t even have to be in the State of Pennsylvania to hear the sickening crunch of the slow-motion train wreck of Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s campaign at the state capital in Harrisburg on Saturday. Only a few dozen people showed up for a rally Mastriano held on the capitol steps, and many of them appeared to be campaign volunteers, according to the New York Times.

Biden Lifts US Semiconductors Over Republicans (And China's Lobbyists)

@FromaHarrop

President Joe Biden

Youtube Screenshot

Should Washington push an "industrial policy"? That is, should the U.S. government get involved in promoting certain domestic industries?

