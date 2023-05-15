The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Syndicate. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Ron DeSantis

What's Up With The Battle For Bakhmut? We'll Know When The Fog Clears

News about Bakhmut has leaked out of both Ukraine and Russia over the last few days, and while neither the news nor the situation on the ground is definitive, it’s significant enough to take a look at. In fact, the reason we’re still watching the battle for Bakhmut so closely is perhaps the most significant thing of all.

New Report Finds Sharp Increase In Violence Against Abortion Providers

Photo by Jenny Warburg/Ms. Magazine

In the nine months since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, a new report shows violence directed at abortion clinics has increased, and most incidents have occurred in states where abortion rights remain protected.

