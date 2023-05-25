The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Syndicate. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

WATCH: House Democrats Laugh And Jeer As Margie Bangs Gavel For 'Decorum'

The House of Representatives is in session. In the clip below, while representatives speak to one another, as they do, notorious troll Marjorie Taylor Greene cuts through the murmuring to say, “The members are reminded to abide by the decorum of the House.” This leads to about 40 seconds of laughter from the Democratic representatives.

