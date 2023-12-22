The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Syndicate. He is a recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

The Incomprehensible Cruelty Of Those 'Pro-Life' Texas Republicans

Kate Cox

Try as I may, I simply cannot comprehend the thinking of Texas Republican officials who forced a 30-year-old mother of two to flee the state to secure a legal abortion to spare the doomed fetus in her womb from terrible suffering, preserve her ability to bear a third child, and possibly her life.

Scant Convictions For GOP 'Voter Fraud' Prosecutions Targeting Minorities

Gov. Greg Abbott

A new analysis of Republican-led "election integrity" prosecutions of alleged voter fraud found not only an extremely low success rate, but a common theme of prosecutions disproportionately targeting Democrats and minority voters.

