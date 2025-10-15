Danziger Draws
October 15 | 2025
Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Syndicate. He is a recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at jeffdanziger.com.
From Your Site Articles
- Report: Trump Sent Mullin To Deal With Democrats As Shutdown Spooks GOP ›
- Medicaid Cuts Loom As House Republicans Declare War On Red States ›
- How 'Fringe' Movements Shaped Mike Johnson's Far-Right Ideology ›
- Johnson Privately Confirms Deep Medicaid Cuts He Denied On Fox News ›
Related Articles Around the Web