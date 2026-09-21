Danziger Draws
September 21 | 2026
Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Syndicate. He is a recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at jeffdanziger.com.
From Your Site Articles
- In MAGA Republican Rhetoric, Racism Is Now A Feature, Not A Bug ›
- As Midterm Polls Signal Blue Tsunami, GOP Is Frantically Waving The Flag ›
Related Articles Around the Web
- Has GOP done 'amazing things'? Should party get another chance? | Poll ›
- J.D. Vance Heavily Mocked by Critics as Veep Appears to Beg Voters to Give GOP 'Another Chance' as Midterms Near ›
- JD Vance's pathetic plea for 'another chance' as midterm bloodbath imminent | Irish Star ›
- JD Vance Pleads with Voters to Give Republicans ‘Another Chance’ Ahead of Midterms ›
- JD Vance refines his pitch for the midterm elections: ‘Give us another chance’ ›
- JD Vance contradicts Trump with ‘give us another chance’ flub | CNN Politics ›