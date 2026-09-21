Kerry Kennedy Scorches 'Petty Little Tyrant' Trump For Defacing JFK Memorial
Kerry Kennedy, a daughter of President John F. Kennedy’s younger brother, the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy (D-NY), held nothing back after hearing of President Donald Trump’s justification for insisting his name should be on the memorial honoring her uncle. The late president's niece, an author and human rights activist, organized a "Hands Around the Kennedy Center" rally on September 18 that attracted hundreds of Washington residents.
“It's heartbreaking to me,” Kennedy told CNN anchor Jake Tapper last Friday night, while describing a recent photograph of Trump seated on Air Force One, holding what looks like a presentation poster entitled “Kennedy Center DEMOLISHED. “It's heartbreaking because this is the monument to our slain president. And this is also the monument to the arts. The most important monument to the arts in our entire country. And these are the actions of a petty little tyrant who can't get his way. And because he can't add his name to it, he's going to blow it up.”
“[If he had his way] It would be like the Trump Eiffel Tower or the trump Buckingham Palace or the Trump Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” said Kennedy, without mentioning that Trump received several military draft deferments as a young man to avoid the Vietnam War.
“Keep your name off our buildings, Mr. Trump. Do your job. Lower our prices, stop the war in Iran and get to work on what's important,” Kennedy barked.
Tapper then played a clip of a White House recording on Friday that showed Trump rationalizing his continued crusade to put his name on the Kennedy Center, despite a judge forcing it’s removal earlier this year.
“I can save it easily, but why should we be doing that and then raise money for the rest of our lives to keep it afloat, because that's what you have to do,” Trump told reporters. “If we get no recognition, I think the Trump administration should be recognized as having saved the Kennedy center, because nobody else can do it.”
Kennedy called this a temper tantrum from a child who does not “get his way.” Plus, his argument is faulty.
“It's not that he has to raise the money. The money has already been allocated by Congress in the Big Beautiful Bill, $256 million, more than enough to completely remake the Kennedy Center. So, this is just a false narrative,” said Kennedy.
She added that there are actually three separate sources of funding for repairs: government, charity, and ticket sales — two of which Trump busted by imposing himself over the building and its board of directors.
“Well, charity and ticket sales plummeted as soon as Trump put his name on the building. So, all he has to do is step away and people will come flooding back,” Kennedy insisted.
Reprinted with permission from AlterNet
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