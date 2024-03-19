The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Kennedy Family Visits Biden White House -- Without Disgraced RFK Jr.

@wallein
Kennedy Biden

Kennedy family at the White House on St. Patrick's Day 2024 with President Joe Biden, front center

Photo by Kerry Kennedy posted on X/Twitter

Members of the Kennedy family visited the White House Sunday for President Joe Biden’s St. Patrick’s Day brunch, and in case there’s any doubt about the family’s allegiances this coming November, Kerry Kennedy posted an image of the clan with the president, writing, “President Biden, you make the world better. Happy St. Patrick’s Day.”

Erstwhile Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running for president as an independent, was missing from the happy tableau.

The famously Democratic Kerry Kennedy didn’t mention her brother, his strange presidential bid, or his bad ideas about vaccines and public health—but she didn’t have to.

In October, Kerry posted a statement on behalf of her siblings denouncing their brother’s candidacy and throwing their support behind Biden.

“Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment,” she wrote. “Today's announcement is deeply saddening for us. We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country.”

RFK Jr.’s ideas on public health are so out there that his ally list includes speculative running mate Aaron Rodgers, who is an NFL quarterback and enthusiastic conspiracy theorist.

But that didn’t ruin the rest of the Kennedy clan’s St. Paddy’s Day fun. Biden acknowledged their attendance at the event, saying, “Welcome almost home. It wouldn’t be St. Patrick’s Day without you.”

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.

From Your Site Articles
Kennedy family

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

What 'Bloodbath'? Auto Is Stronger, Paying Higher Wages Than Under Trump

@zpleat
What 'Bloodbath'? Auto Is Stronger, Paying Higher Wages Than Under Trump
Donald Trump, 45th U.S. President
Former president Donald Trump

During a March 16 campaign rally in Ohio, former president and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump declared, “If I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — that’s going to be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.” Trump’s violent rhetoric spurred a flurry of media discussion whether his warning of a “bloodbath” centered on other remarks in his speech about the auto industry, as suggested by the Trump campaign, or meant something more sinister given his history of endorsing actual political violence.

Keep reading...Show less
Donald Trump

Trump's Failed $464M Bond Makes Him A National Security Risk

Trump's Failed $464M Bond Makes Him A National Security Risk

Forrmer President Donald Trump and his 2016 campaign manager, convicted felon Paul Manafort

Donald trump and Melania Trump on a event

National security, legal, and political experts are lining up to sound the alarm about the potential national security risks swirling around Donald Trump, and those warnings are getting stronger.

Keep reading...Show less
Donald Trump
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}