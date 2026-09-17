Ignorance Plus Arrogance: What The Real 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' Has Wrought
If there is any single person who bears responsibility for the Iran war and its calamitous consequences – aside from Donald Trump – it is his son-in-law and diplomat plenipotentiary, Jared Kushner. Bumbling but conceited, ill-informed but haughty, the New Jersey real estate heir (and his trusty sidekick Steve Witkoff, a Bronx tenement hustler) drove us blindly into a military conflict because, according to The New Yorker, he had no idea what the Iranians were offering to prevent it.
In the magazine’s damning profile, Dexter Filkins reveals the breathtaking arrogance behind Kushner’s failures, both in Iran and Ukraine, where he and Witkoff likewise botched their peacemaking mission. Whether unduly distracted by greedy grasping or simply too stupid to know what he didn’t know, Kushner exemplifies what might accurately be termed Trump Derangement Syndrome – a belief, mirroring the president’s own bloated self-esteem, that “only I can fix it,” whatever it is.
Those qualities
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