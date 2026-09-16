House Democrats Open Probe Of Don Jr's 'Wedding Gift' From Kremlin Oligarch
The House Oversight Committee has begun investigating the role of Russian oligarch Umar Kremlev in financing Donald Trump Jr.’s recent nuptials.
On Tuesday, Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the ranking Democrat on the committee, sent a letter to Don Jr. instructing him to preserve all records, documents and communication referencing his relationship to the oligarch, who is an ally of Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin.
“Oversight Democrats are investigating the numerous ways in which you have sought to enrich yourself and your family on the basis of your proximity to President Donald Trump,” Garcia wrote.
“As the son of President Donald Trump and the part-owner and major investor of multiple companies with extensive Department of Defense contracts, your praise of such an ‘extraordinarily generous wedding gift’ from a member of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s inner circle raises serious questions about pay-to-play schemes and foreign intelligence infiltration of the President’s family,” he continued.
Garcia has also written to Susie Wiles, President Trump’s chief of staff, requesting information on the ties between Kremlev and the Trump administration. Garcia noted that Trump failed to attend his son’s wedding to socialite Bettina Anderson and asked if Kremlev’s role and presence was related to the decision. Garcia also asked about the status of Don Jr.’s security clearance and if Kremlev had been identified as one of his foreign contacts.
The probe was triggered by a ProPublica report published Monday documenting the extensive role Kremlev played in financing the wedding. Despite the Trump family’s vast wealth, the Russian paid for much of the three-day party and wedding ceremony held on a private island. Records show Kremlev paid for lodging, fireworks, and other expenses for the 50-strong celebration.
Don Jr. accepted foreign financing for his wedding despite reports indicating he is worth at least $300 million, raising the question of whether Kremlev was paying for access and influence over the presidency.
The wedding disclosure is just the latest in a well-documented close relationship between the Trump family and Russian assets. Most notably, a bipartisan Senate investigation concluded in 2020 that Russia had intervened in the 2016 election, with an eye toward electing Trump over Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
The elder Trump has consistently bent to Putin’s demands during both of his terms as president, including most recently pressuring Ukraine to refrain from attacks on Russia, despite years of bombardment from Russian forces trying to invade the neighboring nation.
When he isn’t doing as Russia desires, Donald Trump has thoroughly integrated corruption into his presidency, often prioritizing his personal enrichment over U.S. national security and economic stability.
Congressional Republicans under House Speaker Mike Johnson have declined to provide oversight of Trump’s actions. With their response to the Russian financing, Democrats have made clear that if they win this fall’s elections, more investigations are coming.
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
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