CNN Reveals Trump's 'Effing Crazy' Call To Kennedy Center Board Meeting
CNN anchor Kasie Hunt reports President Donald Trump called into his hand-picked Kennedy Center board, shrieking orders to close the Kennedy Center unless he is allowed to put his name on the JFK Kennedy Center building.
“One source told me today that the president himself called into the board meeting and yelled at members, including Democratic Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, whose lawsuit prevented the president's name from being added to the center's exterior,” reported Hunt on Tuesday.
“Another source telling [us] that the heated exchange between Trump and Beatty was, ‘effing crazy,’ with the president blaming the congresswoman for getting the courts involved, saying she was responsible for the downfall of the Kennedy center, according to a person familiar with the matter.”
Trump announced just moments earlier that the Kennedy center board had voted to close the cultural institution, effective immediately. The president also insisted in the post that the renovations to the center won't begin until his name is added to the building. This, after a federal judge prevented the board's latest attempt to do just that.
Hunt then turned to attorney Norm Eisen, who is representing Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) in her lawsuit against the Trump administration.
“President Trump and his hand-picked cronies on this board are taking the Kennedy Center hostage, and they will not allow it to thrive unless his name is placed upon it. But that's illegal. Kasey,” Eisen said. “Congresswoman Beatty has been fighting this from day one. … She stood up for the law, for the, success of the Kennedy Center. And she stood her ground as we've been doing in court. One last thing. They can vote all they want to shut it down. There is a court order that the Kennedy Center cannot be closed, uh, precisely because of these shenanigans. We're going to keep fighting until we get the Kennedy Center back on its feet — and never with Donald Trump’s name on it.”
Hunt then turned to conservative panelist Scott Jennings, asking him to “help [her] understand — as the possible future White House Press Secretary,” why Trump cared about this amid rising gas prices and voter anger.
“Well, I assume it's because he cares about it,” answered Jennings. “We have a president who actually cares about the arts community, cares about the Kennedy Center. There's strong documentary...closing it...documentary evidence that it needs renovations.”
“But he’s closing it,” Hunt countered. “He's refusing to fund it unless they put his name on the outside of it.”
“Well, it needs to be taken care of. look, he's—”
“But he could take care of it without his name on it,” Hunt blared.
“Look, you asked me why, and I'm telling you: It's because he cares about it,” Jennings insisted.
Reprinted with permission from AlterNet
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