#Endorse This: Dark Brandon Strikes Obnoxious Reporter Over Student Loans

President Biden as "Dark Brandon"

Image via reddit

In response to Donald Trump's MAGA deplorables tagging President Biden as [expletive deleted] "Brandon" following a NASCAR event, progressives have promoted a mocking meme known as "Dark Brandon."

Taking root on Reddit, Twitter, and TikTok over the past few months, Dark Brandon took the leap mainstream discourse -- especially among Biden aides -- after the president racked up another major victory with the Inflation Reduction Act. Now after wiping out $10,000-$20,000 in federal student debt, Democrats are thoroughly trolling Republicans with their heroic meme.

Meidas Touch just released a Dark Brandon video that puts an obnoxious reporter on blast for attacking Biden's efforts to help lift the burden on poverty on working Americans.

Watch the clip below:


@meidastouch Dark Brandon: Eliminator of the Student Loans, Destroyer of the Double Standards #DarkBrandon #StudentLoans #MeidasTouch ♬ original sound - MeidasTouch.com
dark brandon

New Hampshire GOP Candidates Attack Medicare As 'A Failure'

Bruce Fenton and Don Bolduc

Youtube Screenshot

'It's not a legitimate role of government to be involved in health care in any way,' said New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate Bruce Fenton.

Two New Hampshire Republicans seeking their party's nomination to challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in the November general election said Wednesday that Medicare is a failure. Retired Army Brigadier Gen. Don Bolduc and investment banker Bruce Fenton argued that the popular program should not be able to negotiate lower prescription drug prices because government is the problem.

Keep reading...
bruce fenton

White House Mocks Margie Greene's Hypocrisy Over Student Loan Relief

Marjorie Taylor Greene

Youtube Screenshot

In an extremely unusual move for the Biden Administration, the White House responded to an attack on the President’s student loan forgiveness plan by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene by announcing that the far right wing Georgia GOP Congresswoman had over $180,000 in PPP loans forgiven.

Highlighting the hypocrisy of Greene and other Republicans claiming it’s unfair to have loans forgiven at taxpayer expense, the White House also posted to Twitter that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA), Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL), and other Republicans attacking the administration for its student loan forgiveness program, had massive PPP loans forgiven.

Keep reading...
White House
