To Fight Russian Aggression, Build More Clean Energy Capacity

@FromaHarrop

Russian attacks on Ukraine have spiked the already high price of oil. But going up with that are the economic incentives to ditch this primitive fuel — the environmental reasons being well known.

Russia provides about 40 percent of Europe's imported gas, and its squeeze on supply has forced some factories to cut back on production. The case for moving to renewable energy grows only stronger.

Outrage Over Rep. Greene's Speech To White Nationalist 'America First' Event

Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is at the center of controversy again for her appearance at a white nationalist event.

According to The Guardian, the America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC) was held in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, February 25. At the event organized by Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, Greene told an audience of white nationalist attendees that they were “'canceled Americans' who had a responsibility to 'stop the Democrats who are the communist party of the United States of America,'” reports HuffPost.

