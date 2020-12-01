Trump Lawyer DiGenova Calls For Execution Of DHS Whistleblower
Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters
Trump lawyer Joe diGenova yestreday called for the execution of DHS whistleblower Chris Krebs, who was the director of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) until he was fired by tweet by President Donald Trump for debunking conspiracy theories about the results of the 2020 elections.
As Tim Miller reported:
On Monday President Trump's campaign lawyer and former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova said that fired Trump cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs should be executed for saying that the election was the "most secure in United States history."
DiGenova, appearing on the Howie Carr show, which simulcasts on Newsmax, took aim at Krebs as an aside during a wheels-off segment full of false claims about how the United States election had been rigged.
"Anybody who thinks the election went well, like that idiot Krebs who used to be the head of cybersecurity [for Trump]. That guy is a class A moron. He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot," diGenova said.
This is not just a random Parler troll trying to get attention. This is an attorney speaking on behalf of the President of the United States' re-election campaign. And while it may read like a macabre joke, the direct nature of diGenova's comments make it impossible to interpret as anything other than a real wish/threat against a public servant for offering truthful testimony.
But diGenova's call for violence did not just broadcast on the radio and on Newsmax. Carr's show also streams on YouTube, and the diGenova interview has already been uploaded to Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Carr's only response to diGenova's remarks was to laugh before changing the subject. See the 30 second mark here:
Steve Bannon's War Room: Pandemic podcast recently faced issues after the former White House chief strategist suggested beheading Anthony Fauci and Christopher Wray.
