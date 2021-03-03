EndorseThis: Dolly Parton 'Gets A Dose Of Her Own Medicine'

#EndorseThis: Dolly 'Gets A Dose Of Her Own Medicine'
March 03 | 2021
"Dolly Parton - Grand Ole Opry, Nashville, TN (09/24/2011)" by Timothy Wildey is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0
"Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine!" Dolly Parton wants you to get your Covid-19 vaccine, as the country legend warbled those words to the tune of her hit song Jolene. After putting a massive amount of her own money into creation of the Moderna vaccine, the iconic star finally got her first shot.
So excited was Dolly that she recorded a video encouraging everyone else and assuring the skeptical people that it's safe. No surprise that "Vaccine" went viral instantly.
Are you a Dolly fan? Who isn't? She always makes us smile.
Dolly Parton shared images and video of herself receiving a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine dose on March 2, 2021. The ico… https://t.co/cDs7jdz2jD— NowThis (@NowThis) 1614778386.0
