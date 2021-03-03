The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

#EndorseThis: Dolly 'Gets A Dose Of Her Own Medicine'

@nationalmemo

#EndorseThis: Dolly Parton 'Gets A Dose Of Her Own Medicine'

"Dolly Parton - Grand Ole Opry, Nashville, TN (09/24/2011)" by Timothy Wildey is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

"Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine!" Dolly Parton wants you to get your Covid-19 vaccine, as the country legend warbled those words to the tune of her hit song Jolene. After putting a massive amount of her own money into creation of the Moderna vaccine, the iconic star finally got her first shot.

So excited was Dolly that she recorded a video encouraging everyone else and assuring the skeptical people that it's safe. No surprise that "Vaccine" went viral instantly.

Are you a Dolly fan? Who isn't? She always makes us smile.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Dolly Parton

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

House Cancels Thursday Session Due To Warnings Of Possible Capitol Attack

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives canceled a session scheduled for Thursday following law enforcement warnings of intelligence pointing to a possible plot by a militia group to breach the U.S. Capitol, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. (Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
capitol attack conspiracy

Close
Copy link