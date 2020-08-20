Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Don Jr. Cut Off By Fox Host Midway Through Epic Epstein Rant

Screenshot from Fox Business via Ryan Williams/ YouTube

Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters

Donald Trump Jr. was abruptly cut off during an interview on Fox Business Wednesday morning, after he wouldn't stop yelling about Donald Trump's ties to accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

In the interview with Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo, Trump Jr. was trying to tie former President Bill Clinton to Epstein, while downplaying Trump's relationship with the billionaire, who died in prison while awaiting trial for child sex trafficking charges.

"I see the media every day they flash the two pictures that exist of two billionaires, Jeffrey Epstein and my father, in New York City and they try to make that association," Trump Jr. said.


Trump Jr's Unhinged Rant on Jeffrey Epstein www.youtube.com

However, Trump's relationship with Epstein was much more extensive than just two photos.

Trump and Epstein were friends for years before the two had a falling out, apparently over a property in Palm Beach, Florida, according to a Washington Post report.

"When Jeffrey Epstein's little black book of phone numbers appeared in a court file a few years ago, it contained 14 numbers for Trump; his wife, Melania; and others in Trump's inner circle," the Post reported in 2019.

Trump also took numerous flights on Epstein's private jet, the Post reported, something Trump Jr. accused Clinton of doing.

Not only that, Trump recently sent well wishes to Epstein's girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is facing charges of conspiring with Epstein to procure underage victims in Epstein's sex trafficking ring.

"She's now in jail. Yeah, I wish her well," Trump told Axios' Jonathan Swan of Maxwell, whom Trump has been photographed with in the past.

Bartiromo kept trying to end the interview, but Trump Jr. pressed on, pushing QAnon conspiracy theories about how Trump is working to fight child sex trafficking.

"People can actually address the child sex trafficking problem, [Trump] recently funded it with millions of dollars in permanent funding to address this and the fact that they can't talk about this and all of a sudden no one has any interest in what's happened over there," Trump Jr. said, as Bartiromo repeatedly tried to cut him off.

QAnon conspiracy theorists believe Trump is trying to take down a global cabal of child sex traffickers run by Democrats and the Hollywood elite. The false conspiracy has a band of followers that the FBI deems a domestic terrorism threat.

"Donald Trump, Jr.'s obsession with Jeffrey Epstein and blatant QAnon baiting is so bizarre and deranged that even Maria Bartiromo had to pull the plug on an interview," Kyle Morse, an American Bridge 21st Century spokesperson, said in a statement. "The American people are tired of crackpot conspiracy theories and the Trump family circus. This November, they are going to turn the page and give the boot to this bunch of loons."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
donald trump jr
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

In Extraordinary Speech, Obama Urges Americans To Oust Incompetent, Sinister Trump

Former President Barack Obama

Photo by the Department of Defense via pingnews.com/ Flickr

Former President Barack Obama on Wednesday gave his most pointed critique of Donald Trump, saying in a speech at the Democratic National Convention that Trump is a danger to the future of the country and encouraging Americans to cast a ballot for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Obama at one point became emotional as he described the injustices people of color, immigrants, and religious minorities in the United States had endured, saying, "If anyone had a right to believe that this democracy did not work, and could not work, it was those Americans. ...And yet, instead of giving up, they joined together and said somehow, some way, we are going to make this work. We are going to bring those words, in our founding documents, to life."

Keep reading... Show less
barack obama