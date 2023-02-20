The National Memo Logo

Ann Coulter: 'I Didn't Know How Profoundly Stupid Trump Is' (VIDEO)

@CynicalBrandon
Ann Coulter

Right-wing commentator Ann Coulter tore into former President Donald Trump on Saturday's edition of the right-wing Timcast podcast.

"Well he's always known how to be a celebrity, right? Like that, that reminded me of the reality TV show aspect of Trump. Right? He knew, he knew..." host Lydia Smith began.

"I don't, I think you're giving him more – I don't even think it's knowing how to be – I think he is a narcissistic, I, I, I didn't – the one thing I didn't know when I wrote In Trump We Trust is how profoundly stupid he is. Um, I made very clear in the book the only thing he could do – we will forgive him for anything. And I defended him," Coulter recalled.

"The day after the Access Hollywood, you know, p*ssygrabbing tape came out – I was giving a speech before like five thousand people in California up in farmland, and I was pedal to the metal defending him," Coulter said. "And, and, you know, I said, 'we'll, forgive him for anything, but unless you betray us on immigration,' and oh, oh, guess what he did?"

Watch below or at this link.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

ann coulter

