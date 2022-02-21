The National Memo Logo

Dr. Paul Farmer, Dead At 62, Devoted His Life To Global Public Health

Dr. Paul Farmer, the renowned infectious disease specialist who devoted his life to fighting deadly epidemics and spent the last several years working on four continents delivering health care to millions, has died in Rwanda, his organization Partners in Health confirmed. He was 62. A Florida native who lived in Miami with his wife and children when he wasn’t traveling or teaching at Harvard University, Farmer was co-founder of Partners In Health, a nonprofit health care organization based in Boston with a sister organization, Zanmi Lasante, in Haiti. The recipient of many awards, one of his m...

Trump PAC Banked $108M — But Donated Almost Nothing To GOP Candidates

Although former President Donald Trump was voted out of office 15 months ago and has been gone from the White House for over a year, he hasn’t lost his fundraising abilities. Trump’s political action committee, Save America, according to Bloomberg News reporter Bill Allison, had “$108 million in the bank” at the end of January. But Allison also reports that in January, Save America “didn’t donate any of it…. to the dozens of candidates he’s backing.”

“Trump has endorsed GOP candidates running this year, focusing on those who support his baseless claims the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him or are challenging Republican incumbents who opposed him,” Allison explains. “He’s championed more than 140 candidates since leaving the White House, about half of whom are running for federal office. He’s championed more than 140 candidates since leaving the White House, about half of whom are running for federal office. He’s also endorsed politicians running for state and local positions as well as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.”

After Crippling IRS, Republicans Find Ways To Worsen Tax Delays

After years of eroding the Internal Revenue Service's ability to enforce tax law through staff reductions, congressional Republicans are now complaining about the backlog of unprocessed tax returns and the lack of available customer support staff. But while their Democratic colleagues propose funding increases to solve the problem, the GOP lawmakers instead want to further restrict the agency's ability to do its job.

In February 10 letter, 30 Senate Republicans wrote to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to express their concern "about the existing delays and backlogs" facing the agency and "reports from taxpayers who cannot resolve their tax problems because the IRS is unresponsive." They noted the fact that the agency has a current backlog of about 8.3 million tax returns and that its customer service agents were able to answer only 11 percent of calls last year.

