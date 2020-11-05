Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Egging On His Most Violent Supporters, Trump Tweets ‘Defend Your President’

@jeisrael
Photo by Gilbert Mercier/ CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Donald Trump's campaign urged supporters on Wednesday to "DEFEND YOUR PRESIDENT" just days after his warning that a full vote count might cause armed rebellion.

While the 2020 election remains uncalled, as of Wednesday morning Joe Biden held a lead in enough states to win the White House.

Trump, who has been demanding for months that the election be decided based only on the votes counted by Election Day, appeared to be egging on his violent extremist supporters.

In an early morning fundraising email titled "BREAKING! DEMOCRATS PLAN TO STEAL THE ELECTION!" Team Trump asked his backers to "step up one last time" and "DEFEND the integrity of our election" with a donation.

Trump also lashed out at the democratic process, tweeting falsely late Tuesday night that, "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!"

He also falsely claimed, "Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the 'pollsters' got it completely & historically wrong!"

A shift in the lead was expected by experts given that states count the early and mail-in votes at varying times. They warned that this could cause a "red mirage" in states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, where the election night tally may look more Republican than the ultimate result.

Just two days ago, Trump appeared to egg on his supporters to respond with armed rebellion should states like Pennsylvania attempt to count all the votes.

"The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one," he tweeted. "It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!" He was referencing a court ruling allowing the state to count ballots postmarked on time and received within three days of the election in the state.

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that many of his supporters appear to be taking that advice seriously. Dozens of users on a pro-Trump online message board posted messages urging "war" to stop Democrats from "trying to STEAL the election." One wrote that they are "standing by and keeping my rifle by my side."

A Trump campaign spokesperson did not immediately respond to an inquiry for this story.

But he has encouraged his most violent extremist fans in the past and made it clear that he would not accept the results of the election if he didn't prevail.

At the first general election debate, he told the white nationalist Proud Boys — a Southern Poverty Law Center-designated hate group — to "stand back and stand by" rather than denouncing their violent tactics. After armed right-wing mobs in Michigan stormed the state Capitol, Trump demanded that the state's governor give in to their demands.

At a September news conference, Trump made it clear that he might not allow a peaceful transition of power to Joe Biden if he loses reelection.

"Well, we're going to have to see what happens. You know that. I've been complaining very strongly about the ballots. And the ballots are a disaster," he baselessly claimed. "Get rid of the ballots and you'll have a very — we'll have a very peaceful — there won't be a transfer, frankly; there'll be a continuation. The ballots are out of control. You know it."

After Trump falsely claimed to have won the election early Wednesday morning, Trump's campaign manager maintained on a press call that "if we count all legally cast ballots, we believe the president will win."

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
election violence
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Rowdy Trump Mob In Detroit Attempts To Stop Vote Count

Screenshot from Steve Patterson/ Twitter

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

A crowd of protesters demanding that vote counting in Detroit cease formed at the TCF Hall, a local election center, Steve Patterson of NBC News reported on Wednesday.

He posted video of the event where the protesters crowded around the entrance to a room where votes were being counted:


"Step back! Step back!" a law enforcement official yelled as he tried to leave the room. The crowd was press up against the door.

Another official identified himself as a member of the Detroit Health Department, drawing jeers from the crowd. He instructed the crowd to spread out if they're going to be inside, presumably because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Other videos appeared to show the protesters at the center cheering "stop the count." President Donald Trump has falsely declared victory in his re-election, despite the fact the official counts are not yet complete, and the odds seem to favor Joe Biden's chances at this time. But the protesters demands were deeply ironic, because the current Michigan count has Biden leading — stopping the count now wouldn't save Trump in the state.


This scenario — with Trump disputing the ballot counting, and his supporters trying to cause chaos at election centers — is exactly the circumstance that many political observers have warned could take place for months in the event of a tight race.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
election violence