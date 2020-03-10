fbpx ');*/ /*jQuery("#postgridID").addClass("second"); jQuery("#content-wrapper #page-wrapper .tt-content .vc_row .tt-slider-content #postgridID").before(''); */ });

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

#EndorseThis: Kimmel Doubts That Trump Is A Scientific ‘Supergenius’

Endorse This Entertainment Pandemics

National Memo March 10, 2020
trump kimmel

As a good citizen, Jimmy Kimmel is doing his best to guard against coronavirus. He’s promoting the “elbow bump” as an alternative to handshakes that can spread infection. But Kimmel is frustrated by watching Donald Trump undermine every effort by scientists, public health officials, and local political leaders to bring the pandemic under control.

It was especially galling for Kimmel to watch Trump posturing and mugging at the Centers for Disease Control, where the president boasted that he “gets it” and is very adept at science because he once had an uncle who taught at MIT.

This is a nightmare, but Kimmel manages to squeeze out some laughs.

Click and enjoy.

