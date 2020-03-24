fbpx ');*/ /*jQuery("#postgridID").addClass("second"); jQuery("#content-wrapper #page-wrapper .tt-content .vc_row .tt-slider-content #postgridID").before(''); */ });

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

#EndorseThis: Randy Rainbow’s Satirical Paean To Social Distancing

National Memo March 24, 2020
Staying home has inspired new creativity and productivity among many artists – and Randy Rainbow exemplifies the moment. He has already produced a new video!

Social Distance opens with Rainbow’s alter ego TV correspondent interviewing Mike Pence about the pandemic. But then he swings into a clever paean to social distancing, true patriotism, human solidarity, and home manicures in this exceptionally difficult time.

Somehow he makes it all funny, especially in the closing moment as Pence nods to the final stanza of blunt advice.

Click and chortle.

