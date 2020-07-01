EndorseThis: Randy Serenades Trump To 'Cover Your Freakin' Face'

Are you irritated by the countless idiots out in public places without masks? Are you most irked by that imbecile in the Oval Office who refuses to wear a face covering -- and thus encourages his stupid followers to go unmasked?
So is musical satirist Randy Rainbow – and he's written a timely new tune.
"Cover Your Freakin' Face" is set quite perfectly to "Put On A Happy Face," although its theme is a bit less sunny. The lyrics are witty as ever, the performance and production superb as always – and with subtitles you can sing along.
It's ideal for sharing, especially with those aforementioned idiots, should you happen to know any.
Click and enjoy.
