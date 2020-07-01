Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: Randy Serenades Trump To 'Cover Your Freakin' Face'

Are you irritated by the countless idiots out in public places without masks? Are you most irked by that imbecile in the Oval Office who refuses to wear a face covering -- and thus encourages his stupid followers to go unmasked?

So is musical satirist Randy Rainbow – and he's written a timely new tune.

"Cover Your Freakin' Face" is set quite perfectly to "Put On A Happy Face," although its theme is a bit less sunny. The lyrics are witty as ever, the performance and production superb as always – and with subtitles you can sing along.

It's ideal for sharing, especially with those aforementioned idiots, should you happen to know any.

Click and enjoy.


Randy Rainbow
Biden Accuses Trump Of ’Surrender’ To Virus In Fiery Speech

Former Vice President Joe Biden

U.S. Government work

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump Tuesday afternoon in a strong speech, and with it seems to have buried his Republican opponent's "Sleepy Joe" nickname for him.

Biden slammed Trump in a series of hits about the coronavirus pandemic, reminding voters that as far back as February he has been warning about COVID-19, and detailing the actions that must be taken at the federal level to protect Americans.

