Friends And Colleagues Mourn Admired Media Critic Eric Boehlert, 57

@nationalmemo

Eric Boehlert on MSNBC's AMJoy Show

Eric Boehlert, the incisive and prodigious media analyst who became one of the most respected critics of right-wing disinformation and mainstream fecklessness, died on Monday evening in a tragic bicycle accident. He was struck by a commuter train while cycling in Montclair, New Jersey, where he lived with his wife Tracy Breslin and children Ben and Jane. He was 57 years old.

His dear friend, journalist and filmmaker Soledad O’Brien, announced his passing on Twitter, describing him as “a fierce and fearless defender of the truth,” and “an awesome human being, handsome/cool/witty dude who kicked ass on our behalf. Crazy devotion to facts, context, and good reporting, enemy of BS, fake news.” He was, she wrote, “Brutal to bad media on Twitter, sweetest guy in real life.” She was far from alone in that assessment.

To readers of The National Memo, Eric was a familiar and welcome byline whose writing appeared in these pages nearly from the beginning a decade ago. He was a former colleague of editor Joe Conason at Salon.com and a longtime friend.

“We were always thrilled to share Eric's articles,” said Conason, “first from Media Matters for America, later from Daily Kos – and over the past two years, he honored us by allowing frequent reprints from the PressRun site that he created in 2020.”

Kind and warm as well as astute, Eric was broadly admired despite the fact that he routinely published harsh judgments on the work of other outlets and reporters. He didn’t take himself too seriously but believed deeply that improving political media was crucial to the survival of a democratic society. He worked hard at that mission. And wherever he worked, he was loved for his humor, generosity, and friendship.

In the hours following his death, hundreds of tributes appeared on social media, where he had long been a powerful presence.

Media Matters, Salon, and Daily Kos issued moving statements recalling his contributions to their pages.


James Fallows, both a pathbreaking journalist and a penetrating critic of press myopia, explained why he will be missed. “I had met Eric only once in ‘real life. But I corresponded with him with increasing frequency over the years, especially this past year, and considered him a conscience and inspiration,” wrote Fallows on his own Substack. “He was fearless and absolutely unsparing in his writing about this era’s mainstream press.”

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tweeted her appreciation of Eric, who began to exercise his independence from herd journalism when her husband was president.

Articulate and telegenic, Eric made many appearances on all kinds of media -- he was a popular guest on major television broadcasts but often lent his talents to far smaller independent media outlets. Among those who featured him most frequently was MSNBC's Joy-Ann Reid.



eric boehlert

Watch Biden Brilliantly Mocks Trump At Pro-Union Speaking Event (VIDEO)

President Biden Addresses NABTU

cdnph.upi.com

President Biden, largely considered the most pro-union U.S. president in decades, took aim at Amazon and former "defeated" President Trump in a speech to the North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) Legislative Conference. Biden commended the New York workers at an Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) warehouse in Staten Island for having voted to form a union by saying: "And by the way, by the way, Amazon here we come. Watch. Watch." And yet the media will somehow spin it to make Joe Biden seem like he doesn't care about workers while Republicans do anything and everything to ensure they will raise their taxes if they take back power this November.

However, the most memorable moment in President Biden's speech to the pro-union org was when he mockingly called out trump for the $2 trillion tax cut that did very little for working Americans in the long run .

However, the most memorable moment in President Biden's speech to the pro-union org was when he mockingly called out trump for the $2 trillion tax cut that did very little for working Americans in the long run .

Keep reading... Show less
joe biden

Wave Of 'Don't Say Gay' Bills Sweeping Across Red States

@LauraClawson

Red States Engage In Pointless Hateful Culture Wars

www.aljazeera.com

Republicans never let a terrible idea go to waste. If one Republican-controlled state passes a harmful law that will do violence to vulnerable people, it’s a virtual certainty that several other Republican-controlled states will follow suit. That’s how it’s been with the Texas abortion bounty hunter law, and it’s how it’s shaping up with Florida’s notorious “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Ohio and Louisiana Republicans are already considering their own versions of the Florida legislation, which prohibits teachers from talking about gender identity or sexual orientation to students in kindergarten through third grade, and limits how those subjects can be discussed with older students. In Texas, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says he’ll make a similar bill a priority when the state legislature starts its next session in January. If he’s going to jump on board with every oppressive bill introduced in any state between now and January, the Texas legislature is going to have a lot to get done.

Keep reading... Show less
don't say gay law
